Brentford lining up move for Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher?

Brentford are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford’s No. 1 David Raya has played in all 35 of the club’s Premier League matches this season. However, there is uncertainty regarding Raya’s future with the team as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

There are speculations that Manchester United could submit a bid for him this summer. the Bees may sell Raya at the end of the season instead of risking losing him on a free transfer next year.

The club reportedly would consider offers around £35m for the Spaniard, and some of the funds could be used to find his replacement. The Sun has reported that Brentford have identified Kelleher as a potential option to take over from Raya if he departs this summer.

The report suggests that Brentford would need to offer between £10m to £12m to secure Kelleher’s services during the upcoming summer transfer window.

If Brentford decides to pursue the Irishman, they may face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the Seagulls would have to first sell Robert Sanchez, who has lost his starting position to Jason Steele, before they can sign a new goalkeeper.