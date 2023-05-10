Jose Gimenez on Newcastle United radar?

Newcastle United are reportedly considering making a move for Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Magpies are seeking an experienced defender as they expect to qualify for the Champions League next season under the guidance of their new manager Eddie Howe.

Gimenez has been an important player for Atletico for almost a decade and has been instrumental in their defensive setup. He helped the team win the La Liga title this season, and he remains a crucial part of their plans. However, Los Rojiblancos are facing significant financial difficulties and may need to sell players to raise funds.

While Atletico are hoping to retain some of their key players, including Joao Felix, there are concerns that they may have to sell Gimenez. If Newcastle decides to pursue Gimenez, Atletico will demand a substantial fee for the defender, who has attracted interest from Chelsea in the past.

