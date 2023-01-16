Chelsea make £26.6m bid for 20-year-old attacker

Chelsea have made a €30m (£26.6m) offer for PSV Eindhoven youngster Noni Madueke, according to ESPN.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important player since joining the Dutch outfit in 2018. He has made a significant impact and is considered a key figure in the team.

In his 80 appearances for PSV Eindhoven, the young talent has contributed 20 goals and 14 assists.

Madueke had a breakthrough season last year where he scored nine goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances.

However, the England Under-21 international has been limited to just nine appearances and two goals this season due to an injury.

Madueke’s contract with PSV expires in 2025, but the club is struggling to face an uphill battle to retain him.

Chelsea have now elevated their interest in the winger, and have reportedly made an offer for the young starlet.

Chelsea have strengthened its attacking line-up this month by bringing in Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana, and Mykhaylo Mudryk.