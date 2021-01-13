Chelsea keen on signing Lazio youngster Raul Moro?











Lazio youngster Raul Moro has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Blues have already spent huge on a number of high-profile additions in 2020.

However, La Lazio Siamo Noi claims that the London outfit are closely monitoring Moro’s situation at Stadio Olimpico.

The 18-year-old forward has made just one substitute appearance since his move to Italy.

The report suggests that Spain Under-18 international has started to consider his long-term future.

Chelsea are said to be among a number of clubs who are considering a move for the teenager, who has 18 months left to run on his contract.