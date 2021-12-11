Staff

Chelsea express interest in Real Madrid’s Casemiro


Chelsea have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Real Madrid playmaker Casemiro in the January transfer window.

The Champions League holders are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder next summer.

According to El Nacional, Chelsea have identified Casemiro as a leading target, with Los Blancos open to the idea of selling the 29-year-old for the right price.

The Brazil international has again been a key player for Madrid during the 2021-22 campaign, contributing three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

However, it is alleged that offers around €60m would be considered by the Spanish giants, and the Blues would be prepared to pay that figure to sign him.

Casemiro, who possesses a contract until the end of June 2025, has scored 30 goals and contributed 27 assists in 307 appearances for Real Madrid.


Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *