Liverpool keen on Aguibou Camara?

Liverpool have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has contributed four goals and two assists in 11 Greek Super League appearances so far this season.

The youngster has managed to appear in all five Europa League group matches and he is expected to start on Thursday, when the Greek giants must earn three points and hope to progress into the knockout rounds.

Sport Witness claims that the Premier League giants will send a scout to watch the Guinean forward during that game, with a couple of other top European clubs also interested in the player.

Camara was reportedly first spotted by Liverpool during Olympiacos’ match against Fenerbahce in Group D earlier this season and will be scouted by a number of interested suitors this week.