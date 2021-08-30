Borussia Dortmund lining up loan move for Callum Hudson-Odoi?











Borussia Dortmund have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan for the 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular first-team football and is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, with his only appearance in the UEFA Super Cup.

Goal reports that there are still a number of clubs keeping tabs on the youngster’s situation in the hope that he could be available during the closing stages of the transfer window.

The report goes on to claim that the Bundesliga outfit are at the head of that queue, and hope that the three-time England international could push for an exit in order to get more regular football.

Hudson-Odoi scored five goals and registered five assists for Chelsea last season.