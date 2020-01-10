Borussia Dortmund join Arsenal, Tottenham in race for Max Aarons?

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to Sky Sports News.

Having impressed for the Canaries over the past one and a half years, a number of elite European clubs are said to be interested in the England Under-21 international.

The Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly ready to make a formal approach in one of the upcoming windows, while Everton and RB Leipzig are also keen on the versatile full-back.

However, the aforementioned report suggests, Dortmund are ready to enter the race for the 20-year-old defender, who racked up 19 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The report adds that Daniel Farke’s side are willing to consider any offers during January, although it is claimed that many of the interested suitors would prefer to do business in the summer transfer window.

Aarons has been with the Canaries since 2016 and played a crucial part in helping them win the Championship title last season.