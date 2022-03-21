Aston Villa frontrunners to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United

Aston Villa are at the head of the queue to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international still has more than two years left to run on his contract with the Yorkshire giants but continues to be linked with a move to clubs across Europe.

The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave the Whites if the club suffers relegation to the Championship.

The Times claims that Aston Villa are deemed favourites to sign Phillips this summer and are prepared to secure his signature.

The report goes on to claim that the Midlands club are willing to fork out £60m for the Englishman, who has contributed 14 goals and 13 assists from 226 appearances in a Leeds shirt but has only made 12 top-flight appearances this term due to injury.