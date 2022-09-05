Arsenal reignite interest in Palmeiras midfielder Danilo

Arsenal will reportedly accelerate their pursuit of Danilo as they attempt to secure his signature in the winter transfer window.

The Gunners made a late approach to sign a Palmeiras midfielder this week, but the Brazilian outfit were clear that he was not for sale.

However, a move could be on the cards in the mid-season, and the North Londoners have been tipped to make a fresh bid.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently short in midfield following injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey and in order to finish in the top four, the Premier League outfit need more depth in the middle of the park.

Arsenal prepared to pay around £21m for the Brazil international Danilo, and could make a similar proposal when the transfer window reopens this New Year.

The Gunners were also keen on signing Douglas Luiz on deadline day, but Aston Villa had no plans of selling him.

Danilo has already made around 130 appearances for Palmeiras.