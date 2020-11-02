Arsenal keen on signing Dominik Szoboszlai?

Arsenal have emerged as rumoured suitors for Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai as they weigh up a bid for the 20-year-old attacker.

Szoboszlai has been in sensational form for the Austrian outfit during the 2020-21 campaign, contributing five goals and seven assists in 10 appearances in all competitions.

The Gunners were linked with the Hungary international over the summer, but a move did not materialise.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have been following Szoboszlai for “years” and now identified the youngster as an alternative to Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

“The situation is that Arsenal [have been] following Szoboszlai [for] years,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast. “So, what we [can] say is that Arsenal’s scouting [department] are looking at the player. At the moment, there are no negotiations with [Salzburg].

“There are many clubs interested – he was one step away from joining AC Milan last summer. We will see [in] January, we will see next summer, what [Salzburg] will decide to do – because Szoboszlai wants to play in a top league. He’s in love with the Premier League, so let’s see what Arsenal will decide.

“What I’m told is that Arsenal are looking to sign this kind of player. They were looking [at Houssem] Aouar, they are now considering the situation of Szoboszlai. So, let’s see what will happen next summer or [in] January, but Arsenal are following the player.”

Szoboszlai has netted 22 goals and provided 31 assists in 71 outings for Salzburg.