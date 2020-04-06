Arsenal frontrunners for Ryan Fraser

Arsenal have reportedly entered pole position in the race to complete a deal for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

The 26-year-old will be available on a free transfer at the end of June.

A number of elite clubs are said to be keeping tabs on the Scotland international, but according to TEAMtalk via Mail, the Gunners are confident of signing the attacker ahead of the new season.

He has found it difficult to make an impact during the current campaign, only managed to score one and registered four assists in 28 Premier League outings.

The wideman impressed for the Cherries during the previous campaign, though, with seven goals in addition to 14 assists in 38 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal are also allegedly interested in signing Layvin Kurzawa from PSG and the Brazilian ace Willian from Chelsea on free transfers this summer.