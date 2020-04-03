Report – Manchester United to rival Everton for the Frenchman

Everton reportedly face fresh competition from Manchester United for the signing of Lille winger Jonathan Ikone, according to French media outlet Le Quotidien Du Foot.

The Red Devils are keeping tabs on the France international, who is also attracting interest from Sevilla after his debut for the national team back in September.

Lille are expected to sell the 21-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window and have placed a €70m price tag on the youngster.

The report goes on to claim that the winger could be a potential alternative for United should a deal for Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho fail to materialise.

Ikone has contributed three goals and six assists in 28 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

The Frenchman started his career at Paris Saint-Germain before he moved to Les Dogues in 2018.