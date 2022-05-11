AC Milan considering move for Arsenal’s William Saliba?

AC Milan have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Arsenal defender William Saliba, who has spent this season on loan at Marseille.

The 21-year-old joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne in 2019, but was eventually loaned back to the Ligue 1 outfit, and since then has returned to his homeland twice on loan to Nice and Marseille.

The youngster has established himself Jorge Sampaoli’s side, having made 51 appearances for Marseille across all competitions, helping the club to second place currently in the French top flight.

According to The Mirror, AC Milan are ready to try their luck with Arsenal, to see whether they will allow the centre-back to move to Italy on loan or on a permanent basis.

The Frenchman is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners.