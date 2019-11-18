17-year-old goalkeeper on Man United and Arsenal radar?

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Brad Young has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to The Sun, both Man United and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old stopper, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the National League outfit.

A number of League One clubs are said to be interested in the England youth international before he decided to sign a contract with Pools ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils and the Gunners could battle it out for the teenager’s signature as they look to secure a deal for the stopper.

Despite the age of 17, Young has already attracted interest from Premier League giants.