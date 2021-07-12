West Ham United lead race to sign Tammy Abraham











West Ham United have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham during this summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for the Blues during the 2020-21 campaign but was unable to nail down a regular spot under Thomas Tuchel.

Aston Villa are said to be keen on a permanent deal for Abraham, and a recent report suggested that Villans were in advanced talks over a £38m deal.

However, according to Football Insider, West Ham United have now moved at the head of the queue, as the Hammers look to bring a new frontman to the London Stadium.

The report adds that the Englishman could be available for £35 million, which David Moyes’s side would be prepared to pay.

Abraham still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.