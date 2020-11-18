Nuno Mendes on Leicester City radar?

Leicester City have emerged as rumoured suitors for Sporting Lisbon defender Nuno Mendes, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite begin just 18, the full-back has already made 16 starts and two substitute appearances the Primeira Liga giants.

Newcastle United are said to be one of the English clubs who are closely monitoring the rise of the teenager.

The aforementioned report claims, the Foxes are ready to join the race as they consider their options at left-back.

Although the defender possesses a £40m release clause, the financial concerns arising from the coronavirus pandemic could lead to Sporting accepting lower bids.

Sporting are also open to agreeing fresh terms with the Portuguese prospect, providing that any new contract includes a higher release clause.