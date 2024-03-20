Man United weighing up move for Serge Gnabry

Manchester United’s interest in Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich adds an intriguing dimension to their summer transfer plans. The 28-year-old forward’s experience and versatility make him an attractive target for the Red Devils, who are looking to bolster their attacking options.

Gnabry’s ability to play across the front line aligns well with United’s need for a forward who can operate in wide areas and complement central playmakers like Rasmus Hojlund. Despite his injury struggles this season, Gnabry’s track record and potential fit with United’s playing style make him a compelling prospect.

While Manchester City and other Premier League clubs were previously interested, concerns over Gnabry’s fitness have cooled their pursuits. However, Man United may wait until summer to assess his condition before making a final decision.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, may consider selling Gnabry despite valuing him as an important player. His contract until 2026 provides leverage for the Bavarians to make a profit if they decide to cash in on him.

For Manchester United, signing Gnabry could address issues with their current wingers like Antony and Jadon Sancho, providing additional quality and depth to their attacking lineup. While there are risks due to his recent fitness troubles, acquiring Gnabry could be seen as a significant coup if he can regain full form and fitness.