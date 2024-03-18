West Ham United set to revive interest in Harry Maguire this summer

West Ham United’s reported interest in Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming summer transfer window.

Maguire’s potential move to the London Stadium signifies West Ham’s ambition to bolster their defensive options with an experienced and aerially dominant player.

Maguire’s tenure at Man United has seen ups and downs, with fitness issues occasionally hampering his consistency on the pitch. However, his recent performances under Erik ten Hag have showcased his value as a key figure in United’s defence.

The £15m to £20m price range mentioned in the report reflects West Ham’s willingness to invest in top-quality talent. However, Maguire’s potential wage adjustment highlights the financial considerations involved in such transfers.

For West Ham, securing a player of Maguire’s caliber would not only strengthen their squad but also enhance their competitiveness in domestic and European competitions. It remains to be seen how negotiations progress and whether Maguire opts for a new challenge at the London Stadium or stays to continue his journey at Old Trafford.