Man City to rival Man United for 23-year-old Englishman

Manchester City and Manchester United could reportedly slug it out over the summer for the signature of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The 23-year-old attacker is believed to have refused to sign a new deal at the London Stadium, where his contract is due to expire in 2024.

West Ham boss David Moyes has already stated that Rice is not for sale, and interested clubs could be forced to stump up a nine-figure bid to try to lure him away from the east London outfit.

Manchester United are believed to have made the Englishman a key target for the summer transfer window, but the Daily Mail suggest that bitter rivals Manchester City want to pip Man United to the player’s signature.

Rice has scored five goals and registered four assists in 43 appearances for West Ham United this term.