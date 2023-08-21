Liverpool Eye Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips for Midfield Revamp

Liverpool have reportedly expressed interest in securing Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips during the ongoing summer transfer window, as reported by 90min.

Acknowledging the necessity for a midfield overhaul, the Reds have already acquired Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo. However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seeks to further bolster their midfield options before the window closes.

With limited time remaining, the Reds are evaluating potential recruits. Alongside Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace, Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City has entered their consideration.

Notably, the England international earned recognition as an exceptional midfielder during his tenure at Leeds United and following a standout performance for the national squad in the 2020 Euros.

Despite his high-profile transfer to Manchester City last year, his time at the club has been marred by injuries and inconsistency, resulting in limited appearances.

Phillips expressed a desire to remain with the Premier League champions and compete for a starting role under Pep Guardiola. However, at 27 years old, he yearns for consistent playing time rather than a bench role. Considering his potential, a new challenge could reinvigorate Phillips’ career.