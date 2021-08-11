Lionel Messi joins PSG on two-year deal











The Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain have announced the signing of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old forward has joined the Parisians on a two-year deal with the option of a third following his departure from Barcelona.

The Argentina international, who scored a record 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants, will wear No. 30 shirt with PSG.

Messi joins Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, as well as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum in Paris.

