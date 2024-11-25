Manchester United keen on Nuno Mendes

Manchester United’s interest in Nuno Mendes could signal their intent to bolster their left-back options significantly in the upcoming transfer windows. The 22-year-old Portuguese sensation has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting full-backs during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, combining defensive solidity with attacking flair.

Mendes’ journey from Sporting CP to PSG has been marked by rapid growth, with his contributions of four goals and 13 assists in 93 appearances showcasing his influence on both ends of the pitch. His adaptability and attacking mindset make him a natural fit for Ruben Amorim’s dynamic wing-back system, which United could implement under the new tactical regime.

With Luke Shaw’s recurring fitness issues and Tyrell Malacia’s prolonged absence, United’s need for a reliable left-back is urgent. Mendes, having already worked under Amorim at Sporting, could seamlessly integrate into the Red Devils’ setup. However, convincing PSG to part ways with one of their prized assets will not be easy, especially given Mendes’ growing reputation and regular involvement with the Portuguese national team.

Should United succeed in securing Mendes, they would be adding a future cornerstone to their squad. Yet, this pursuit could be a drawn-out saga given PSG’s reluctance to let such a talented player leave.