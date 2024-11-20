Inter Milan plot move for Arsenal defender Zinchenko

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in acquiring Arsenal’s versatile player Oleksandr Zinchenko in the upcoming transfer window.

The Ukrainian international, who joined Arsenal in 2022 after a successful stint at Manchester City, has seen his playing time diminish under Mikel Arteta this season, featuring in just five matches with less than 200 minutes on the pitch. This reduced involvement has led to speculation about his future at the club.

Zinchenko’s contract with Arsenal runs until 2026, but his current situation has attracted Inter Milan’s attention. The Italian club are seeking to bolster their squad with experienced and adaptable players, and Zinchenko’s ability to operate both as a full-back and in midfield aligns with their requirements. Given his decreased role at Arsenal, Inter Milan may have a realistic opportunity to secure his services at a reduced fee.

For Zinchenko, a move to Inter could provide a fresh start and more consistent playing time, potentially revitalising his career. As the summer transfer window approaches, it will be interesting to see how negotiations develop between the clubs and whether Zinchenko will make the switch to Serie A.