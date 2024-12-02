Newcastle keen to land Jonathan David

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Jonathan David is heating up as Eddie Howe looks to the future of the club’s attack. While Callum Wilson’s return to fitness has eased immediate concerns, his expiring contract next summer leaves Newcastle keen to secure a younger, long-term option. Enter Jonathan David, the in-demand Canadian striker from LOSC Lille.

David, 24, has been eyeing a move to the Premier League and could be available on a free transfer when his contract ends. Lille might still cash in during January, but a summer exit seems more plausible. Newcastle’s interest comes amid fierce competition from the likes of Chelsea and West Ham, making the financial and project-related terms critical to sealing the deal.

While Newcastle’s project under Howe is enticing, the financial package David demands as a free agent could be a stumbling block. Moreover, the Magpies’ Champions League qualification status might play a pivotal role in swaying the striker’s decision, with other top clubs also in the race.

Landing David would be a statement of intent, but Newcastle face an uphill battle against richer and more prestigious clubs. The coming months will reveal if their ambitious project can convince David to choose St James’ Park.