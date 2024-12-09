Real Madrid in pursuit of Ladislav Krejci

Real Madrid’s reported interest in Ladislav Krejci highlights their intent to strengthen their defensive line, especially with injuries impacting their squad. The 25-year-old Czech defender, who joined Girona from Sparta Praha in 2024, has quickly adapted to the demands of La Liga, showcasing his talent as a composed and versatile centre-back.

Krejci’s performances for Girona have been impressive, not only defensively but also in contributing to attack with two goals and an assist in 15 appearances. His ability to read the game, combined with his aerial strength and technical skills, has made him a standout in a challenging season for the Catalan club.

For Real Madrid, Krejci represents a strategic option. With Eder Militao sidelined for the season and uncertainties surrounding David Alaba’s recovery, the Czech international could provide much-needed depth. Initially understudying Antonio Rudiger, Krejci could eventually become a long-term partner for Militao.

However, a move to the Spanish capital is far from straightforward. Girona will likely demand a significant fee, considering Krejci’s value and potential. While Real Madrid’s interest signals intent, it remains to be seen if they prioritise the Czech defender over other high-profile targets like Lisandro Martinez.