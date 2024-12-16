Liverpool Plot €60 Million Deal for Charles De Ketelaere

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Atalanta BC.

The 23-year-old Belgian has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence at Atalanta after a forgettable stint with AC Milan, rediscovering the form that once made him a standout prospect at Club Brugge.

De Ketelaere’s versatility is one of his most appealing qualities. Operating as a playmaker, right-winger, or even a centre-forward, he has tallied six goals and nine assists in 22 appearances this season, playing a pivotal role in Atalanta’s Serie A title challenge. This kind of productivity would provide Liverpool with much-needed depth, especially given Dominik Szoboszlai’s inconsistent displays.

The rumored €60 million bid reflects Liverpool’s confidence in De Ketelaere’s ability to thrive in the Premier League. However, competition from Arsenal and Manchester City could make this a challenging transfer. If the Reds secure his services, De Ketelaere could bring creativity and clinical finishing to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, adding a fresh dimension to their attack.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince Atalanta to part ways with their star in 2025, but this potential signing could be a game-changer for the Merseyside giants.