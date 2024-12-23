December 29, 2024
Manchester City Preparing Bid for Mohammed Kudus

Manchester City are reportedly setting their sights on West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus as they seek to bolster their struggling squad.

Pep Guardiola’s side has endured a challenging campaign, winning just once in their last 12 matches across all competitions and currently languishing in 7th place in the Premier League.

The Ghana international has made a strong impression since joining West Ham from Ajax in the summer of 2023. Despite a modest five goal contributions in 14 appearances, Kudus has been a consistent bright spark for the Hammers, showcasing his flair and versatility. His ability to operate on the flanks or centrally aligns perfectly with Guardiola’s tactical demands.

City’s reported bid of €80 million reflects their commitment to bringing in fresh talent. Kudus, under contract with West Ham until 2028, would be a significant acquisition, with the London club likely reluctant to part with such a valuable asset.

For Guardiola, Kudus represents both a short-term solution to reinvigorate the squad and a long-term prospect with immense potential. If the move materialises, it could prove a pivotal turning point in City’s campaign. However, prying him away from West Ham’s clutches will undoubtedly be a challenging task.


