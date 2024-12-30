Man United considering bid for Bart Verbruggen

Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Brighton shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen as a potential addition to strengthen their defensive unit.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has been in impressive form since joining Brighton in 2023, becoming a pivotal figure for the Seagulls.

Despite managing just four clean sheets in 17 appearances this season, Verbruggen’s talent and potential have caught the attention of several top clubs.

Amorim’s focus on improving United’s defence stems from his dissatisfaction with current options. André Onana, signed for £47.5 million from Inter Milan in 2023, has struggled for consistency and is reportedly uncertain about his future. Additionally, Altay Bayindir might be on his way out next summer, leaving a void in United’s goalkeeping department.

Brighton signed Verbruggen for £16.3 million, and with three years remaining on his contract, they could demand around £30 million for his services. While Brighton might be open to cashing in on the young talent, United will likely need to wait until the summer transfer window to finalise any deal.

The Dutchman’s arrival would mark a significant step in Amorim’s plans to rebuild a robust defensive foundation at Old Trafford.