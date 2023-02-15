Chelsea keen on signing Joao Cancelo

Chelsea have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

According to 90min, Chelsea has shown interest in signing the 28-year-old midfielder during the upcoming summer transfer window. Although he is on loan at the Bundesliga outfit for six months, with an option to buy for €70 million.

However, the Bavarians are not interested in activating the €70 million option to buy.

Cancelo initially joined City from Juventus in 2019 and quickly became an essential part of Guardiola’s plans. He has delivered outstanding performances as a left-back in recent seasons, featuring in over 150 matches for the club. With 31 goal contributions, including 22 assists, the full-back has made a significant impact for the Citizens. In the current season, Cancelo has made 29 appearances and contributed to nine goals.

Cancelo’s versatility is a valuable asset, as he can play as a right-back, left-back, or even as a midfielder when needed, offering multiple options and attacking power to the team.