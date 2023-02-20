Newcastle United eye summer move for Kieran Tierney

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping an eye on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney with a view to making a move in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been displaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko and has only started four Premier League matches this season. He has come off the bench in an additional 12 games.

After being excluded from four consecutive league matches, Tierney was a late substitution in Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday. He appears to have fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

Tierney is a crucial player for the Gunners in continental competitions. He started all six of the club’s Europa League group-stage matches, scoring one goal and providing an assist to help the club finish atop Group A.

Football Insider reports that Newcastle United are interested in Tierney and the club are closely monitoring his situation for a potential summer transfer. The report suggests that a £30m fee may be enough to persuade Arsenal to let go of the Scottish international, who has been hampered by injuries during his time at the Emirates.

Unai Emery acquired Tierney for a fee of £24m in the summer of 2019, and the left-back has contributed five goals and 13 assists in 112 appearances for Arsenal.

The Magpies currently have three recognised left-backs on their team, including Matt Targett, Jamal Lewis, and Paul Dummett. However, Dan Burn has been Eddie Howe’s primary choice in that position so far this season.