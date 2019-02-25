Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as rumoured suitors for Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho, who has struggled to make an impact at Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who joined Barca from Liverpool last January, has managed to score 18 goals for the La Liga champions but has found it difficult to replicate his Reds form over the last year.

The Brazil international was substituted during Barca’s 4-2 win over Sevilla on Saturday noon, having failed to make a mark at the Estadio Ramon.

According to Don Balon, the French Ligue 1 champions are closely monitoring the developments surrounding Coutinho and are contemplating an approach somewhere around €120m in the summer transfer window.

Coutinho has not scored a league goal for the Catalan giants since the end of October 2018.