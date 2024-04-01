Man United lead race to sign Baylee Dipepa

Manchester United have reportedly entered pole position in the race to complete a deal for Port Vale striker Baylee Dipepa.

Dipepa’s comparison to Kylian Mbappé due to stylistic similarities underscores his potential impact. His recent performances with the England under-17s further validate his rising star status.

For Manchester United, securing Dipepa would not only bolster their youth ranks but also add depth and quality to their attacking options. The club’s track record in developing young players into first-team stars makes Old Trafford an attractive destination for emerging talents like Dipepa.

However, they also recognise the need for an established goalscorer and a versatile wide forward to strengthen their squad.

Port Vale may face pressure to sell Dipepa if Man United present a compelling offer, given the financial allure and potential career progression opportunities for the young striker.