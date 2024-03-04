Barcelona plotting summer move for Stole Dimitrievski

Barcelona’s potential move for 30-year-old Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski is making waves in the transfer rumour mill. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future uncertain amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, the reigning La Liga champions are eyeing Dimitrievski as a possible replacement.

Dimitrievski has earned recognition as one of La Liga’s top goalkeepers in recent years, carving out a solid career after starting in his homeland of North Macedonia. His contributions have been pivotal in Rayo Vallecano’s consistent presence in the Spanish top flight, amassing impressive stats over 180 appearances.

Entering the final stretch of his contract with Rayo Vallecano, Dimitrievski finds himself in a situation ripe for potential moves, with Barcelona lurking as a prominent suitor. His free-agent status could offer Barcelona a cost-effective solution to any departure of high-profile players like ter Stegen.

As Barcelona navigates financial constraints, securing Dimitrievski on a Bosman move could provide a strategic advantage. However, the outcome hinges on Rayo Vallecano’s ability to retain the seasoned goalkeeper or his willingness to explore opportunities elsewhere in La Liga or beyond.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the saga surrounding Dimitrievski’s future promises to be one to watch, adding further intrigue to Barcelona’s offseason dealings.