Newcastle United keen on Pedro Neto

Newcastle United’s reported interest in Pedro Neto, valued at £60 million, has set the transfer rumour mill spinning. The Magpies are on the hunt for a right-sided winger ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, eyeing the Portuguese international as a potential solution to bolster their attacking prowess. However, they face competition from Liverpool, who are also keen on securing Neto’s services.

Since Neto’s arrival at Wolverhampton Wanderers from Lazio in 2019, he has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout young wingers. Despite battling fitness setbacks, the 24-year-old has showcased his talent, contributing significantly to his team’s performances. His impressive form has not gone unnoticed, with several top clubs vying for his signature.

For Liverpool, the interest in Neto comes amidst uncertainties surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future, amid persistent interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. As they contemplate potential replacements, Neto has emerged as a viable option to bolster their attacking options.

On the other hand, Newcastle United’s pursuit of Neto is driven by the need to reinforce their squad, especially with the potential departure of Miguel Almiron looming. However, the hefty price tag attached to Neto could pose a challenge for the Magpies, especially considering their financial constraints following the Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules breach.

With Neto reportedly considering a move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the stage is set for a high-stakes transfer battle between Newcastle United and Liverpool. While the Reds might hold an advantage due to Newcastle’s financial limitations, the allure of regular playing time and a key role in the Magpies’ squad could sway Neto’s decision. As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on where Pedro Neto’s future lies.