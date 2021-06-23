Wolves interested in Leicester City’s Danny Ward?











Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The 28-year-old stopper has struggled for game time behind the Foxes’ number one Kasper Schmeichel, and as a result has never made a top flight appearance over the past three seasons at the King Power.

However, despite his lack of first-team football, the Wales international has been impressive at the Euros this summer, helping them into the last 16.

Football Insider reports that Wolves are credited with an interest in Ward as current number one Rui Patricio is expected to make a move to Roma after agreeing personal terms.

Ward has made two Premier League appearances for Liverpool during the 2015-16 season.