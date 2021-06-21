PSG in talks with Real Madrid over Raphael Varane?











Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over a possible move for Raphael Varane during this summer’s transfer window.

A number of clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, have been credited with an interest in Varane’s services.

PSG have also emerged as rumoured suitors for the France international, and according to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 outfit have now made contact with Madrid to discuss a possible switch to the French capital.

The report claims that Los Blancos are keen to keep hold of the centre-back, whose contract at the Bernabeu is due to expire next June.

Varane has allegedly not yet made a decision on his future, with the Frenchman focusing on representing his country at Euro 2020.