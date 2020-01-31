Wolves complete Daniel Podence signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The fee is understood to be £17m, which makes the Portugal international the third most expensive signing in the club’s history after Raul Jimenez (£32m) and Adama Traore (£18m).

Podence told the club website: “I’m very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true.

“Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I’ll get to meet former team-mates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here.”

The 24-year-old attacker becomes Wolves’ third January recruit following the arrivals of Enzo Loiodice and Leonardo Campana.

Podence has scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Greek Super League outfit.