West Ham United weighing up Sami Khedira move?

West Ham United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, according to Calciomercato.

The aforementioned report suggests, West Ham United is a possible destination for the 33-year-old midfielder, who is expected to leave the Italian champions during the next transfer window.

The report adds that the German World Cup winner is open to a switch to London to be with his girlfriend Melanie Leupolz who recently signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea Women.

Although Khedira still has over a year left to run on his contract at Turin, Juve may be prepared to part ways with the veteran for a cut-price fee.

Khedira has contributed 21 goals and 13 assists in 144 games for Juve since his 2015 move from Real Madrid.