West Ham United still interested in Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma


West Ham United have not given up hope of signing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma.

The 26-year-old has not played in both of Chelsea’s Premier League matches this season, and it appears that the centre-back is available for the right price during the current transfer window.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea know that they ‘need to find a solution for the France international, and the Hammers are ‘still keen’ on his signature.

The Frenchman has less than two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and he has also been linked with moves to Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur.

Zouma was a regular for Chelsea during the 2020-21 campaign, made 36 appearances in all competitions.


