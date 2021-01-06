Villarreal’s Pau Torres on Real Madrid radar?











Real Madrid have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos.

The 34-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu and has recently rejected a new deal this month.

Marca reports that Madrid will move for a new centre-back this summer if their captain were to leave the Bernabeu and have identified Villarreal’s Pau Torres as one of their main targets.

💥 Informa @lamacope ⚪️ Pau Torres, objetivo del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada ❌ El Real Madrid aún no ha llamado a Sergio Ramos para su renovación y, mientras, tantea la llegada del central del Villarrealhttps://t.co/4ccRTmo0PU — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) January 4, 2021

Los Blancos are keen to hold onto Ramos but will have to look at other targets elsewhere if the veteran defender wishes to move on.

Torres, 23, who has a €50m release clause on his contract, has made over 60 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.