Tottenham keen on signing Jobe Bellingham

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Spurs expect a bidding war for the 17-year-old’s signature and are already working on any competition with a package to lure him to North London ahead of the next season.

Jobe has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Blues, racking up 14 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

He is certainly attracting attention with his impressive performances and has been linked with a move to elite clubs in recent times, including Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring Bellingham’s performances for some time and they now want to steal a march on their fellow English clubs.

Should Antonio Conte’s side secure the teenager this summer, loaning him back to the Championship outfit for regular first-team experience would be the best option for Bellingham’s development.