Tottenham begin Kalidou Koulibaly talks – report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to El Desmarque.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has won four of his first five matches at the north London outfit, the Portuguese boss has witnessed his side concede eight goals.

With the uncertainty over the futures of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, both have less than a year remaining on their contracts.

With that said, the Lilywhites initiating talks with the Serie A outfit regarding the potential acquisition of the Senegalese.

Despite being strongly linked with a move to Premier League during the past, the 28-year-old defender has remained with Partenopei.

Koulibaly is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and the centre-back would be a sensational addition to Tottenham Hotspur.