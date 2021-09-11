Real Madrid to sign Paul Pogba on free transfer











Real Madrid are confident of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2022, and the Red Devils are struggling to come to an agreement with the Frenchman over an extension.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are unlikely to move for the 2018 World Cup winner in the midpoint of the campaign but believe that they will be able to sign him ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 28-year-old has been impressive this season, contributing five assists in three top flight appearances for the 20-time English champions.

Madrid are also expected to target both Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next year as part of a rebuild at the Bernabeu.