Real Madrid to reignite interest in Paul Pogba?


Real Madrid hoping to rekindle their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international is now tied to the Red Devils until 2022.

However, the 27-year-old playmaker has endured an average start to the campaign, with just five starts and six substitute outings in all competitions.

At a time when Man United officials may be prepared to consider a sale for £53m, AS reports that Los Blancos are considering whether to make a bid for the World Cup winner.

Although Madrid are being frequently linked with the 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, manager Zinedine Zidane would allegedly prefer to sign Pogba.

The Frenchman is unlikely to consider a new deal at Old Trafford.


