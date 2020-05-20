Real Madrid join Everton in pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the clutch of clubs hoping to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old is supposedly on the radar of Everton ahead of the summer transfer window although the Toffees’ pursuit of the centre-back appears to have been scuppered.

Magalhaes recently admitted that he is interested in a move to join a club capable of challenging for silverware, and Los Blancos are understood to have identified the Brazil youth international as a potential summer signing.

Indeed, according to AS, Real head-coach Zinedine Zidane ramped up his interest in Lille’s Magalhaes, who could be available on a cut-price deal

The report adds that the Ligue 1 outfit would be willing to part ways with the Brazilian, who made 24 league appearances for during the 2019-20 French top flight.