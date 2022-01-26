Real Madrid eye move for Alexander Isak?

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Real Sociedad attacker Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have reportedly identified the 22-year-old as a top alternative to Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, who is said to be on the brink of a move to Juventus.

Isak’s reported £75m release clause could supposedly hinder the Gunners’ chances of making a January deal, but the north Londoners are not alone in the race for the Sweden international.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid will attempt to move for the Swede in the summer if the Spanish giants fail to secure the signature of Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The report goes on to claim that the strong relationship between Los Blancos and the Basque outfit will work in Carlo Ancelotti’s favour, and the Italian manager would also give the green light for a deal.

Isak, who is contracted to Real Sociedad until the summer of 2026, has scored four goals in 18 top flight appearances this season.