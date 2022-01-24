Newcastle United frontrunners to sign James Tarkowski

Newcastle United are at the head of the queue to sign James Tarkowski, according to The Sun.

The Magpies have been linked with the centre-back throughout this month as manager Eddie Howe hopes to strengthen his defensive options for the remainder of the season.

The north-east outfit have already signed Kieran Trippier, while they also secured the services of Chris Wood to bring in further depth in the attacking end of the pitch.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United reportedly seem ready to try to win the race to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski at the moment.

Both the Magpies and the Clarets are involved in the battle for survival this campaign, with Sean Dyche’s side currently sit the bottom of the league.