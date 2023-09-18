Real Madrid considering Giorgio Scalvini swoop

Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on the Italian centre-back Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta.

The 19-year-old defender has swiftly risen in prominence, making his mark both for Atalanta and the Italian national team, with six appearances so far.

Real Madrid’s interest in Scalvini aligns with their plans to bolster their squad next year. After a reserved spending approach in the past summer, they are now seeking fresh talent. Scalvini could be a sensible addition, given the aging profiles of their current defenders, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

Scalvini’s potential arrival offers Real Madrid a long-term defensive solution. He can learn from the experienced Alaba and Rudiger, and his €45 million price tag is reasonable for a rising star of his caliber.

While Scalvini has caught the eye of other prominent clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United, Real Madrid’s interest is a significant development. Whether they will make a move for him in 2024 remains to be seen, but Scalvini’s name is now firmly on Los Blancos’ radar for the upcoming transfer window.