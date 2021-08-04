Real Madrid among clubs interested in Leon Goretzka











Manchester United reportedly face fresh competition from Real Madrid for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 26-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract and talks with the Bavarians to extend his deal have stalled.

The Germany international is said to be demanding a contract worth around £19.5m per year, However, the German champions are only prepared to offer him a deal worth around half this figure per season, leaving the midfielder to now consider his options elsewhere.

According to AS, Man United would be interested in signing the former Schalke 04 man if he were to become a free agent next summer, though Los Blancos are the latest club to have registered their interest.

Goretzka racked up 32 appearances in all competitions for Der FCB last season, contributing nine goals and eight assists.